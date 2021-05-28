Watch
BPD urges safety this summer with pool tips

Posted at 5:49 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 08:49:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department reminds the public to be safe this summer, especially by the pool.

The Department released water safety tips to remember for yourself and your loved ones.

The suggestions are below in BPD's Facebook post:

The post continues to say, "According to stopdrowningnow.org, an average of 3,500 to 4,000 people drown per year in the U.S. Drowning remains in the top 5 causes of unintentional injury-related death from birth to 5 years old. 23% of child drownings happen during a family gathering near a pool. Children younger than one-year-old are more likely to drown at home. 87% of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs for children younger than 5. Most take place in pools owned by family or friends.

Tragedy can strike any family at any time. Please remind your loved ones to take caution at all times when swimming.

Be alert, be safe, and enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend."

