Brain of former Condor Andrew Carroll to be studied for CTE at Boston University

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Researchers at Boston University will be studying the brain of the former Bakersfield Condors player who committed suicide this week, according to the family members.

Andrew Carroll's family confirmed to 23ABC that Boston University reached out after Carroll's death to study his brain for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Carroll, 32, died on January 23 after jumping from the upper level to the lower level at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, according to Chicago Police.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

Carroll showed no signs of depression that led to his suicide, according to his brother, Chris Carroll.

The Condors will be holding a moment of silence for Carroll before their 7 p.m. game Friday night.