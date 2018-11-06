BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE: November 6, 2018 12:22 p.m.) Doctors have removed most of the clot from his lungs, however Brayden did start to bleed. The family says doctors did re-intubate him and will wait 10 minutes until they can remove his tube and try again.

(UPDATE: November 6, 2018 10:41 a.m.) Brayden's team was unable to remove the clot. According to the family, the blood clot is "huge" and "holding on tight."

Brayden's family says his team will remove his tube in order to attempt to remove the clot in the next hour or so. His trial off of ECMO, a machine used to pump Brayden's blood, will have to wait until tomorrow or the next day depending on his lungs.

Brayden has a clot in his lungs, according to an update from his family.

Brayden Eidenshink is a Bakersfield boy who had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant.

In the latest update, Brayden's family says his team is currently trying to remove it and "everything is going good."

