Brayden's family hosting raffle, fundraiser

Sydney Isenberg
2:13 PM, Nov 3, 2018
brayden | brayden's brave heart | fundraiser | raffle

brayden's brave heart

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Brayden's family is hosting a Fight for Life raffle and fundraiser today.

The fundraiser aims to support Brayden, the Bakersfield boy who had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant. Raffle prizes include a Yeti Tundra 65 and a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm pistol. Tickets for the raffle range from $25 to $50.

The fundraiser will be held at 2 p.m. today, November 3, at the Track House Bakersfield on Gilmore Avenue in Central Bakersfield.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News