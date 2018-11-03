Brayden's family hosting raffle, fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Brayden's family is hosting a Fight for Life raffle and fundraiser today.

The fundraiser aims to support Brayden, the Bakersfield boy who had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant. Raffle prizes include a Yeti Tundra 65 and a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm pistol. Tickets for the raffle range from $25 to $50.

The fundraiser will be held at 2 p.m. today, November 3, at the Track House Bakersfield on Gilmore Avenue in Central Bakersfield.