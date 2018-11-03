Brayden's family says his new heart "not waking up"

In the latest update, Brayden's mom says that yesterday was the first time doctors tried to ween Brayden off of the ECMO machine, which helps pump his heart.
During the test, Brayden's top chamber of his heart showed "flapping," however there was "no squeeze" in the lower chambers of his heart. Brayden's mom said that the lack of squeeze shows that his heart is "not waking up" and "not recovering."
This morning, Brayden's family was told that his heart contains slight numbers of antibodies which show his body trying to reject the heart. He is still pooping blood. However, his mom says that Brayden's numbers have improved while on dialysis.