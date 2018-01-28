Bridal Show offers wedding inspiration, giveaways and deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A lot of details go into planning a wedding, and if you're looking for inspiration or tips, the Bridal Show at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday can help with that.

Doors open at noon on for the event featuring vendors, giveaways, and a fashion show displaying the latest trends on everything from wedding dresses to cakes.

The Kern County Bridal Association has held the event at the fairgrounds for nearly 20 years.

The Bridal Show isn't just for brides-to-be, organizers said anybody planning any events from corporate parties to birthday parties can get information about local photography, cake and DJ services.

The next bridal event with the Kern County Bridal Association will be its Platinum Bridal Show on May 20 at Seven Oaks Country Club. Tickets are on sale for that event.