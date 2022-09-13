Bringing Bags of Love to kids with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Julian Castaneda is a two-time cancer survivor and cancer activist with the goal of putting together and giving care packages to other kids with cancer. Castaneda says he started the Bags of Love project as a way to give back, and says that every September is an opportunity to get the tough conversation of pediatric cancer going.

“We want people to be aware of childhood cancer and what is going on behind the scenes and what patients deal with so people could realize that this is an issue that is going on,” said Castaneda.

Each year, almost 16,000 children up to 19-years-old are diagnosed with cancer. Aside from the physical pain, Castaneda remembers losing his confidence and feeling lonely and frustrated about losing out on school and his childhood.

“(I was) building those friendships with my doctors instead of school classmates,” said Castaneda.

He also points out how important it was to have family and friends supporting him.

“I know other survivors didn’t have the same opportunity where they had family with them throughout their whole stay, and that is where we come in with our care packages and everything we do,” said Castaneda. “We want to let patients know that there are other organizations and people out there who are there for you and want to support you.”