Bringing inclusion to the film industry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield and special needs might not the first thought to come to mind when one thinks of major feature films, but Inclusion Films is teaching neuro-divergent students the skills to help them live their Hollywood dreams.

The film set is unlike any other, a major production staring and created by students with special needs..

"Honestly this program has helped me in so many ways," said student Isha Collins.

Collins has been with the program for four years now. Not only has it allowed her to pursue her dreams of acting and being a film makeup artist, but it’s helped her become more accepting of herself.

“It’s helped me gain confidence and accepting of my autism because I never was so accepting of it before," said Collins

Founded by renown filmmaker Joey Travolta, Inclusion Films offers a unique approach with specialized film workshops that cater to the needs of individuals with special needs, including autism, down syndrome, and other developmental disabilities.

“We teach everything from pre-production to post production, art direction, acting, editing and so forth,” said Executive Director, Dale Oprandy

Oprandy says there’s no better feeling than when he sees his student work come to fruition and they get that first paycheck.

“Their faces light up, that is just the greatest feeling," said Oprandy

One of those students is Brandon Laughlin, who has cerebral palsy, and helped write the film currently in production, Camouflage Dreams.

“Inclusion really helps me tap into my creative side," shared, Inclusion Films student, Brandon Laughlin.

Camouflage dreams is filmed right here in Bakersfield and follows a young boy with autism who lost his father in the Iraq war and finds himself following in his father’s footsteps working at an auto-body shop under the mentor-ship of a Vietnam Veteran.

“It feels amazing to see, not just because it’s people seeing our work, but they see that everyone here can do anything that a big or small production can do," said Inclusion Films student, Abel Castillo

Collins also describe the safe space Inclusion Films has created for the community here.

“We have a saying here that we don’t even say disabilities, we just say our things," said Collins.

For all their efforts to expand inclusion in the film industry, 23ABC decided to give Inclusion Films a one thousand dollar donation as part of our year of giving celebrating out 70th anniversary.