Burrito Project hosts Burrito Navidad for 9th year

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Burrito Project is hosting their 9th annual Burrito Navidad on Christmas Day.
The Burrito Project will be giving out free breakfast burrito's starting at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The giveaway will be held at Millcreek Church Parking Lot located at 1660 S. Street Bakersfield, CA 93301.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield.
A car crash near Jewetta Ave. and Noriega Rd. left one person pinned into a vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
A Hayward CHP officer killed by suspected impaired driver over the weekend.
The Bakersfield Burrito Project is hosting their 9th annual Burrito Navidad on Christmas Day.