Burrito Project hosts Burrito Navidad for 9th year

10:54 AM, Dec 25, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Burrito Project is hosting their 9th annual Burrito Navidad on Christmas Day. 

The Burrito Project will be giving out free breakfast burrito's starting at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. 

The giveaway will be held at Millcreek Church Parking Lot located at 1660 S. Street Bakersfield, CA 93301. 

