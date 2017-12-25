Burrito Project hosts Burrito Navidad for 9th year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Burrito Project is hosting their 9th annual Burrito Navidad on Christmas Day.

The Burrito Project will be giving out free breakfast burrito's starting at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The giveaway will be held at Millcreek Church Parking Lot located at 1660 S. Street Bakersfield, CA 93301.