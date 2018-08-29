Business owners react to renewed plan to address homeless crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Earlier this month, the Homeless Collaborative renewed its 10–year plan to address chronic homelessness, calling for more shelter beds, affordable housing and services designed specially for the mentally ill.

On Tuesday, county and city leaders stated they are pursuing additional funding for mental health outreach on the streets.

County leaders hope to deliver nearly half a million dollars to Kern County by October, to help the most vulnerable homeless population.

Business owner’s in downtown Bakersfield say they’ll continue to operate despite the problems they face everyday, and are glad more is being done to help the homeless.