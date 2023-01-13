Buttonwillow Raceway to hold first Sports Cars Club of America Western Conference Majors of 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Buttonwillow Raceway will hold the first Western Conference Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Majors of the new year on Sat, Jan 14 and Sun, Jan 15, with a test day taking place on Fri, Jan 13.

The races held during the conference will feature various sports cars and drivers from different parts of the United States.

Buttonwillow Raceway is not only one of the premiere road racing and testing facilities in Southern California, but also in the United States. The track’s versatility has made it popular among club racers, motorcycle racers, professional race teams, car manufactures, and others.

The track itself offers over 40 different configurations and can be run in a clockwise or counterclockwise direction. It is located just a half-mile mile west of the I-5 freeway and Lerdo Highway.

For more information, visit ButtonwillowRaceway.com.