Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal City couple sentenced to 15yrs to life in West boys trial

Trezell and Jacqueline West receive sentence for death and disappearance of Orrin and Orson West
Orrin and Orson West
California City Police Department
Orrin and Orson West
West Boys Trial
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 15:58:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The California City couple convicted in the death and disappearance of their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson West, have been sentenced to 15-years to life in prison.

Judge Charles Brehmer handed down a sentence of 15-years to life for both Trezell and Jacqueline West on the count of 2nd degree murder, plus four years for willful cruelty to a child.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The jury convicted the couple on five of the seven counts.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said her office declined to seek a retrial on the two remaining counts, out of consideration for the Wests' other children.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
If You Give a Child a Book

If You Give a Child a Book