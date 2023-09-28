Cal City couple sentenced to 15yrs to life in West boys trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The California City couple convicted in the death and disappearance of their adoptive sons, Orrin and Orson West, have been sentenced to 15-years to life in prison.

Judge Charles Brehmer handed down a sentence of 15-years to life for both Trezell and Jacqueline West on the count of 2nd degree murder, plus four years for willful cruelty to a child.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The jury convicted the couple on five of the seven counts.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said her office declined to seek a retrial on the two remaining counts, out of consideration for the Wests' other children.

