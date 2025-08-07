Cal City places public safety director on paid leave following his lawsuit

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation has confirmed California City Public Safety Director Justin Vincent's allegations that the mayor and a councilman plotted to fire him. This comes just as Vincent was placed on paid administrative leave by city officials.

Vincent filed a lawsuit against the city last week, alleging Mayor Marquette Hawkins and City Councilmember Smith were plotting to terminate his employment during a recorded conversation in December.

"As far as the evidence is, you generally don't have an audio tape proving the case. That audio tape is a smoking gun, Steve. It actually proves our case," said Steven Haney, Vincent's lawyer.

The city arranged for an outside investigator, Robert Ratcliffe of The Titan Group Professional Investigations, to look into the claims. The investigation concluded that Vincent's allegations were valid.

Vincent's lawyers maintain the audio recording was legally obtained through an unnamed third party and Vincent himself.

"It's a confidential source, but it's a good source and we're very comfortable that the audio tape is real, valid and legal," Haney said.

While the city is not commenting at this time, Mayor Hawkins provided a statement regarding the lawsuit: "I urge the public to allow any official inquiries to proceed without interference and to resist the urge to pass judgment based on hearsay or misinformation. We believe that truth and transparency will ultimately prevail."

On Wednesday, California City officials placed Vincent on paid leave. Shannon Hayes, a Cal City police officer, is now serving as the city's acting director of public safety.

City Manager Lopez sent Vincent a notice of completion of investigation on Tuesday, confirming the findings that support Vincent's claims.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

