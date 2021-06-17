Cal ISO declares a flex alert for Thursday, cooling centers open

(KERO) — California residents are being urged to conserve power as the second heatwave of the year blankets the state. The California Independent Systems Operator (Cal ISO) is asking residents to adjust their thermostat or leave it off if you aren't at home.

The flex alert begins at 5 p.m. Thursday evening and lasts until 10.

Other recommendations including closing your drapes and turning off unnecessary lighting. Also, avoid using major appliances like washers and dryers until after the alert expires.

And as triple-digit temperatures continue to make their way through Kern County officials are reminding the public to never leave a child or pet unattended inside a hot car.

“From minor heat illness to heat exhaustion to heatstroke. By the time we're talking about heatstroke, the body's temperature has risen so high that the entire body is now being affected by this. It is actually lethal. Individuals die across the nation every year. Studies have shown that even with the windows cracked a touch the vehicle can still exceed 125 degrees.”

According to the Kern County Department of Human Services around 39 people die in hot cars every year. If you do see a child or pet inside a car, call 9-1-1.

Meanwhile. cooling centers across the county are open today to help you stay cool as well. All cooling centers except for the ones in Frazier Mountain Park and Mojave are operating Thursday.

The centers will open at 1 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

- Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

- The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - OPEN

- Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

- Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

- Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN

- McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN

- Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT