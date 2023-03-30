California Aeronautical University prepares students for Delta Airlines careers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new program at the California Aeronautical University is taking students closer to their industry goals.

The California Aeronautical University is known throughout the state for preparing students to join the aeronautical industry, but thanks to a new partnership, those students could be flying sooner than they thought.

“Students want to know how to get there," said Graham Bostrom, a First Officer with Delta Airlines. "They have their goal in mind. They're very driven. They just want to know how.”

California Aeronautical University is working with Delta Airlines to give graduates a direct pathway to the flight deck as Delta’s first partner school on the West Coast.

“California Aeronautical University is a hidden gem on the West Coast," said Matthew Johnston, President of the California Aeronautical University. "We are one of the larger universities that have a training program. Kern County has something special here.”

The career path was made with the global pilot shortage in mind. The Propel Program’s goal is to accept students and recently graduated flight instructors and get their careers started.

“Once they hit a certain point in those organizations, a 42-month clock starts," explained Bostrom. "We commit to onboarding them at Delta in 42 months or less.”

Delta will then give the student a job offer, something Bradlee Mosley, a third-year student at the university, said isn't common with other kids his age.

“I have a lot of friends going into other industries and doing other things and they're always trying desperately to try to find interviews with places, try to get internships," explained Mosley. "What's really nice with aviation and at least this school is they do a really good job at finding companies who want pilots, so the entire time I'm here, people are constantly coming and offering us jobs and opportunities. They are all there. All you have to do is take the opportunity.”

This partnership has no set number of students to accept. They accept whoever meets the merit criteria. In the past, Delta says it has had a 95 percent success rate

“Delta is one of my first choice end destinations that I'll eventually get to,” said Mosely.

To learn more about the program, visit the California Aeronautical University website.

