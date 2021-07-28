California Animal Welfare Funders collaborate to send $300,000 in grants to animal shelters across state

LOS ANGELES, Calif — California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative (CAWFC) are now helping homeless pets across the state. They recently awarded $300,000 in grants to animal shelters hoping to help homeless pets get the help they need.

"Last year was an untraditional year in our state’s animal shelters. By taking our COVID-19 operating learnings and applying them to our ‘new normal’, we’re seeing services improving for both the people and pets in our communities across California. CAWFC is honored to provide funding to help make those operational pivots a new reality,” said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region Director for Best Friends Animal Society.

The collaborative sent the grants to around 27 organizations. CAWFC is multiple funders collecting money together, including Annenberg Foundation with support from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, Best Friends Animal Society, Maddie’s Fund®, and Michelson Found Animals Foundation.

“This collaboration has provided a tremendous opportunity for the funding organizations to come together and collectively make a larger impact than we would individually,” said Shelly Thompson, Maddie’s Fund’s Director of Operations. “Maddie’s Fund is proud to support animal shelters and rescue organizations who are making a difference for animals and the people who love them in California”.

The group is focusing on encouraging the bond between humans and animals and creating a better situation for the dogs and cats in animal shelters. The funding cycle will start in July 2021 and end in June 2022.

“It is exciting to build on the momentum of CAWFC’s inaugural year,” said Courtney Stone, Animal Care Manager at Annenberg PetSpace. “As shelters and rescues across the state continue to face unique challenges due to COVID-19, we are proud to collaborate with our fellow funders to increase our impact and support these organizations who are committed to helping both animals and pet parents in need.”

More than $123,000 in grants were given to organizations in the Central/San Joaquin Valleys, which is a high priority region for increased lifesaving. Grants include:

· $5,000 to Kern County Animal Services for owner reclaim fee assistance

· $6,500 to McFarland Animal Shelter for microchips, spay/neuter, and owner reclaim assistance.

· $5,000 to Kings County Animal Services for microchips

· $15,000 to Animal Compassion Team in Fresno for shelter behavior programs for shy dogs

· $40,000 to Fresno Humane Animal Services for peer-to-peer programs

· $19,240 to Madera County Animal services for technology programming, microchips, and outreach supplies.

· $7,500 to Stanislaus Animal Services for microchips

· $25,000 to City of Tracy Animal Services for dog transfer and community cat programs

"Collaboration among some of the largest funders in the country has led to development of some incredible lifesaving programs and innovative ways to move the industry forward," said Brett Yates, CEO of Michelson Found Animals Foundation. "As a collective we are able to fund more conceptual programs that challenge the status quo so we can change the trajectory of life saving throughout the country."

