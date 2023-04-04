California City Police Department asks for help locating suspect

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public for help locating a man who is suspected of theft, illegal gun ownership, and drug possession.

The CCPD searched a home on the 9700 block of Irene Avenue on Mon, April 3. While there, officers discovered two stolen motorcycles, over four ounces of unspecified illegal drugs, multiple unregistered firearms, and live ammunition. According to the CCPD, Ervin Amadeo Morelli, 34, is the resident of the home and is a convicted felon prohibited from gun possession.

CCPD Sgt. Miguel Rivera gave a statement on the search and the discovery of the motorcycles, guns, and narcotics.

"This was a perfect example of officers following up on leads to get these dangerous guns and drugs off the streets," said Rivera. "I'm very proud of the work done here today."

According to the CCPD, Morelli has known associates in Tehachapi, Bakersfield, and Mojave. Anyone with information on Morelli's whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD at (760) 373-8606.

