California City Police on scene of three illegal marijuana growing homes

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California City Police and hazardous materials team on scene of three illegal marijuana grow homes.
We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
The California City Police and hazardous materials team on scene of three illegal marijuana grow homes.
Dignity Health says their hospital normally sees about 100 adults and 100 children a day for flu-like symptoms. But this week those…
Assembly member Devon Mathis announced Thursday, January 4 that $1.4 million in state grants to combat homelessness in Kern…
There will be a several night time lane and ramp closures starting on January 8 and lasting till January 11.