Police arrest one in California City pot bust

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - Police in California City arrested one person after three homes were found to have illegal marijuana grow operations on Saturday.

California City Police, Arvin Police and the California Department of Corrections were present at the bust. Police say there were an estimated 500-700 plants in each house.

Police say hazardous chemicals were being used to fertilize the plants and were reportedly being dumped into the septic system, and mold was also present in the homes. Hazmat teams had to be called out.

The houses were also bypassing electricity and creating fire hazards. The bust comes about a week after police found nearly 600 plants at a California City home.