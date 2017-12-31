Police arrest one in California City pot bust

Hundreds of plants seized from three homes

Brandon Johansen
6:58 PM, Dec 30, 2017
8 mins ago

Cal City Pot bust 2 123017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cal City Pot Bust 123017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - Police in California City arrested one person after three homes were found to have illegal marijuana grow operations on Saturday.

California City Police, Arvin Police and the California Department of Corrections were present at the bust. Police say there were an estimated 500-700 plants in each house.

Police say hazardous chemicals were being used to fertilize the plants and were reportedly being dumped into the septic system, and mold was also present in the homes. Hazmat teams had to be called out.

The houses were also bypassing electricity and creating fire hazards. The bust comes about a week after police found nearly 600 plants at a California City home.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News