California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024, local political leaders speak out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban fracking in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045. Newsom made the announcement Friday.

A ban on fracking failed to pass the state Legislature last week.

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.

California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.

Newsom said Friday he will use his executive authority to take on the state’s powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.

Approximately 24,000 men and women in Kern County are involved in the oil industry according to Christina Sistrunk, President and CEO of Aera Energy.

WHAT IS FRACKING?



The process of fracking begins by operators drilling deep into the ground, before a 90 degree turn to create a fracking well in the area known as the shale rock formation. Once this is complete, fracking fluid is then pumped into the well which causes the shale rock to crack and release the gas. The fracking fluid is 90% water with a mixture of sand, clay and either acid, slickwater and disinfectant. Around three to six million gallons of water is required for each well.



The production of natural gas has risen by 60% since 2008, currently producing at 91 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and forming 37% of the US’ power generation. Of this, hydraulic fracturing now accounts for almost 80% of this production at the end of 2018, rising from about 10% from 2008.

Local Reactions:

Assemblyman Vince Fong issued a statement following Newsom's announcement: “This is out-of-touch behavior at its finest. These irresponsible energy policies are the reason why Californians pay the highest gas prices in the nation. Make no mistake, this is a direct attack on the Central Valley—this order kills our jobs, economies, and worsens everyone’s quality of life. California continues to go in the wrong direction with these tone-deaf decisions.”

Senator Melissa Hurtado released the following statement: “The Governor’s actions could not come at a worse time for the Central Valley, which is already reeling from a drought that – together with this decision – may cause a national food crisis. Energy makes up 19 percent of the American food supply chain. Make no doubt the cost of food will increase and severely impact the health of vulnerable communities who are already struggling. We cannot repeat the food crisis of 1974. The potential consequences of a food crisis extend beyond the Central Valley and California. We can all do better and be part of the solution.”

Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute issued the following statement: “It’s historic and globally significant that Gov. Newsom has committed California to phase out fossil fuel production and ban fracking, but we don’t have time for studies and delays. Californians living next to these dirty and dangerous drilling operations need protection from oil industry pollution today. Every fracking and drilling permit issued does more damage to our health and climate.”

Rachel Glauser, Kern Citizens for Energy, was interviewed by 23ABC regarding the governor's order and in part said: "The governor's order is irresponsible. It's not databased energy policy. Unfortunately, this is another rushed executive decision that is going to raise energy costs and kill jobs here in Kern County."

