Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California Highway Patrol arrests driver after cross-county car chase

Eventually, officers used a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing car, yet the driver appeared to refuse to leave the vehicle.
Officers were trying to pull over a driver who failed to yield. The driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit through Orange County and LA County.
Cross-county car chase arrest
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 11:04:46-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A police chase between two California counties ended with a standoff.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were trying to pull over a driver who failed to yield, however, the driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit through Orange County and Los Angeles County.

Authorities tried to use spike strips twice to stop the vehicle, but it only slowed the driver down. Eventually, officers used a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing car, yet the driver appeared to refuse to leave the vehicle.

Officers seemingly fired less-than-lethal rounds into the car. The suspect was eventually arrested.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name. There is no word on what charges the driver could face.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture