California Highway Patrol arrests driver after cross-county car chase

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A police chase between two California counties ended with a standoff.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were trying to pull over a driver who failed to yield, however, the driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit through Orange County and Los Angeles County.

Authorities tried to use spike strips twice to stop the vehicle, but it only slowed the driver down. Eventually, officers used a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing car, yet the driver appeared to refuse to leave the vehicle.

Officers seemingly fired less-than-lethal rounds into the car. The suspect was eventually arrested.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name. There is no word on what charges the driver could face.

