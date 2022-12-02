California Highway Patrol holds CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is working to help disadvantaged kids with some new toys this holiday season. The agency held a special toy drop-off event in Downtown Bakersfield on Thursday, December 1st. The event was part of the larger annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

"It's very motivating, you know," said CHP Officer Tomas Martinez. "This community never disappoints. That's why we're going on 12 years and we can't thank them enough. Without them, it's not possible, so it's great to come out here and meet everybody and see the actual support that they provide to us with this toy drive."

CHiPs for Kids runs until December 16th. To participate, bring a new and unwrapped toy to the CHP office on Compagnoni Street near the intersection of Taft Highway and Wible Road. The drive is also accepting donations at the Motor City and Lexus dealerships in the Auto Mall, at both Carneceria La Carretta Mexican specialty store locations, and at all local Walgreens stores.