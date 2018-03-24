California Highway Patrol officer involved in crash in east Bakersfield

Veronica Acosta
7:01 PM, Mar 23, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a crash in east Bakersfield near Bernard Street and Anza Street Friday afternoon. 

The officer was at the scene of a non-injury crash in the #1 lane that happened around 6:24 p.m. and moved his vehicle over to lane #2 to protect the scene from traffic, according to CHP.

That was when a vehicle rear-ended the CHP vehicle, which was unoccupied.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Kern Medical after complaining of chest pains. 

It is unknown is drugs and/or alcohol or distractions played a role in the accident, according to CHP.

 

