California Highway Patrol officer involved in crash in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a crash in east Bakersfield near Bernard Street and Anza Street Friday afternoon.
The officer was at the scene of a non-injury crash in the #1 lane that happened around 6:24 p.m. and moved his vehicle over to lane #2 to protect the scene from traffic, according to CHP.
That was when a vehicle rear-ended the CHP vehicle, which was unoccupied.
The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Kern Medical after complaining of chest pains.
It is unknown is drugs and/or alcohol or distractions played a role in the accident, according to CHP.
