California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrates last day at 23ABC after promotion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrated his last day at 23ABC, as he has been promoted to Sergeant.

Robert originally graduated from the CHP Academy on October 9th, 1998 and has served as a CHP officer for 24 years. He began working in Bakersfield in October 2006.

Robert has been the CHP Bakersfield Area Public Information Officer since 2009 and has coordinated many community projects, including his favorite: the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

"While pouring rain and cleaning up after the first toy drive distribution, a young girl and her mother walked up to me and asked if they were too late," said Robert when asked about his favorite memory with the CHP Bakersfield Area Office. "She said her mother had just finished a chemotherapy session and they had to walk to the facility. I clearly saw the mom was sick. She handed me several tokens and asked if she could get some toys for her brothers and sisters. I said, yes of course take all the toys you can carry. We even helped her as well. The little girl grabbed me and hugged me tight with tears in her eyes. I knew then that we had to continue with other toy drives."

Because of his promotion, Robert will most likely be relocated to a different area in California.

We here at 23ABC will miss him and we thank him for the years he spent with us, as well as the service he has provided for our community. Thank you, Robert!