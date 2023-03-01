California Highway Patrol reminds Kern County residents to be safe on roads during storms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As storms continue to impact Kern County roadways, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is encouraging everyone to stay home and be patient when roadways are closed.

“If you can postpone your trip please postpone it," said CHP Bakersfield Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez. "Also, please be patient. It's one of those things where Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) is working hard to open up the roadways when they do close. We don't have a time frame we just don't know. They can be working very hard but it is still pouring, it is still snowing, and some roads are still unsafe, so please be patient. Most of all, please be safe. We want you all to be safe is what the final outcome is.”

The CHP says they’ve been working with Caltrans over the past few days to keep everyone up to date on road openings and closures as they are subject to change on short notice.

