California Highway Patrol to conduct DUI checkpoint on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Saturday, August 13th. CHP said the checkpoint will be between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as making sure drivers are properly licensed.

According to a statement from the CHP, "The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely. Checkpoints serve three purposes: deterrence, removal of drunk drivers from the road, and public education."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that checkpoints are one of the most effective tools in DUI enforcement.

"DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public," said the statement.