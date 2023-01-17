California Highway Patrol to hold 1st 'Start Smart' class of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold a free driver's education course aimed at teenagers. The Start Smart class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 24th.

The class is a two-hour-long discussion with CHP officers about avoiding collisions, staying safe while on the road, and poor choices while behind the wheel. The program's goal is to make new and future drivers aware of the road and its surroundings, including other pedestrians and drivers. At least one parent or guardian must accompany each student.

The Start Smart program was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Traffic Safety Administration.