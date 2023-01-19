California Highway Patrol to hold 'Age Well, Drive Smart' course for elderly drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold a free driver's education course aimed at senior drivers 65 years and older.

The Age Well, Drive Smart program is a statewide effort to provide elders with the tools necessary to brush up their driving skills. The course will go over age-related changes and how to adjust to them, when it may be time to stop driving, and alternatives to driving. They will also go over basic driving knowledge for those who may not remember well.

The Age Well, Drive Smart class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 27th. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call (661) 396-6600.