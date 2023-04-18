California Highway Patrol to hold Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will deploy more officers in Bakersfield in an attempt to prevent motorcycle crashes on Sun, May 14.

The Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation will take place along Chester Avenue. According to the CHP, officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations from motorcycle riders and those driving other vehicles. Violations that the CHP will be looking out for include unsafe lane changes, improper turning, unsafe speed, and following other vehicles too closely.

According to the CHP, motorcycle crashes are a "major concern" in California. Data collected by the CHP claimed that there were 143 motorcycle crashes resulting in injuries and 15 motorcycle crashes resulting in death in the Bakersfield area during 2021.

