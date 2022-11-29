California Highway Patrol to hold toy drop-off event for CHiPs for Kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be holding a toy drop-off event in Downtown Bakersfield as part of its CHiPs for Kids toy drive on Thursday, December 1st. The CHiPs for Kids toy drive ends Friday, December 16th.

Toys collected from the drop-off will be donated to local children ranging from newborns to 16-year-olds. The CHP asks that the donated toys be new and unwrapped.

The toy drop-off event will take place from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the corner of 28th Street and Chester Avenue. For more information on this event or on other drop-off locations, contact CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at (661) 396-6653.