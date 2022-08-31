California Highway Patrol to set up DUI Checkpoint in Eastern Kern

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol announced that they will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint in the eastern Kern County area on September 2nd. Areas that may be affected include Tehachapi, Mojave, Boron, Ridgecrest, and Rosamond.

The checkpoint will be staffed by patrol officers trained in alcohol and drug use detection and will be operated between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. the next day. Each officer will be equipped with a handheld breathalyzer ensured to give an accurate measure of a driver's blood alcohol concentration level.

"Sadly, too many members of our community are needlessly injured and killed on our roads by impaired drivers," said the California Highway Patrol in a press release regarding the checkpoint. "The California Highway Patrol’s goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of impaired motorists. A DUI Sobriety/Driver License Checkpoint is an effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. By publicizing our efforts we can deter motorists from drinking and driving."

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant.