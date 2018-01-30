California lawmakers seek bullet train as cost rises

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A bipartisan duo of lawmakers is seeking an audit of California's high-speed rail project following a nearly $3 billion jump in costs.

Democratic Sen. Jim Beall of San Jose and Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson are pitching their request to a legislative audit committee Tuesday. A representative from the California High-Speed Rail Authority has also been asked to testify.

California's plan to build a high-speed train from Los Angeles to San Francisco by 2029 is estimated to cost more than $65 billion, a price tag that's gone up substantially in the last decade. The cost of an initial segment in the Central Valley recently jumped by $3 billion.

A biennial business plan outlining the project's future is due to the Legislature later this year.

