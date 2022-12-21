California Living Museum announces addition of Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced the expansion of its care facilities and the addition of the Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic on Wednesday, Dec 21. The facility is expected to open in early 2023.

The Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic aims to provide on-site care and rehabilitation for injured animals that live at the zoo. CALM consists of animals that have been injured or orphaned and cannot be returned to the wild.

The Wonderful Wildlife Care Facility is funded by multiple wildlife organizations. Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company, donated $400,000. Meanwhile, the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network donated $350,000. Additional partners of the Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic include the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response, which will use the facility in the event of an inland oil spill.

CALM is asking the public for an additional $500,000 to finish the facility and buy necessary veterinary equipment. The Wonderful Company will match community contributions up to $100,000.

To donate to CALM, visit CALM's website or mail a check to 1300 17th St., Bakersfield, CA, 93301.