California Living Museum black bear predicts Super Bowl LVII winner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ahead of Sunday's big game, one of the black bears at the California Living Museum (CALM) predicted the winner of Super Bowl LVII.

The bear, whose name is Cinnamon, chose the Kansas City Chiefs. Two paper mache footballs, each with one of the two teams' logos on them, were filled with Cinnamon's favorite foods and left on a table for him to choose from.

Zoo staff says he has been doing this for years and has an 85 percent accuracy rate when predicting a Super Bowl winner.