BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Meltdown Special Needs Hockey Jamboree will take place at the Valley Children's Ice Center on Sat, July 15.

The event is hosted by the local Bakersfield Oilers Special Needs Hockey Club and is sanctioned by the American Special Hockey Association. The tournament will feature five special needs hockey teams from throughout California.

The California Meltdown Special Needs Hockey Jamboree is open to the public and free to attend. It will begin at 12 p.m.