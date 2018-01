SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California could soon be getting a state-funded online community college.

Governor Jerry Brown is proposing $120 million to get the school up and running. The Governor says it will benefit 2.5 million Californians who have high school diplomas but are not able to access higher education.

The idea was included in the Gov. Brown's state budget released on Wednesday. In addition to the college funding, the budget also provides funding to make the first year of traditional community college free for many students.