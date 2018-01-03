California public schools now required to stock feminine hygiene products in restrooms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Public schools, grades six through 12 in low-income areas of California are now required to stock feminine hygiene products in their restrooms.

This is defined as those schools falling within the "40 percent poverty pupil poverty threshold."

The Bakersfield City School District told 23ABC that while the kids were on their holiday break, the district was working on installing dispensers in the bathrooms.

Schools are to stock at least 50 percent of their restrooms with feminine hygiene products that include tampons and other sanitary items used in connection to the menstrual cycle at no cost.