California Public Utilities Commission to hold meeting on Southern California Gas Company rate increase

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission is expected to host a virtual forum about a proposed rate hike by Southern California Gas Company at 6 p.m. on Wed, March 15.

The goal of the forum is to give customers a chance to offer input as the commission considers the utility's latest revenue increase request. The proposed increase would raise bills by an average of 13.2 percent.

Southern California Gas Company has been criticized in the past for high gas bills, leading to calls for investigations by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

To participate in the virtual forum, visit AdminMonitor.com.