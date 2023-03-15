Watch Now
California Public Utilities Commission to hold meeting on Southern California Gas Company rate increase

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, shows a gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles. The California Public Utilities Commission fined SoCalGas $10 million on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, for improperly using ratepayer money on advocacy work around energy efficient building codes. The ruling also requested the utility to reimburse customers for misspent funds.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 15, 2023
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission is expected to host a virtual forum about a proposed rate hike by Southern California Gas Company at 6 p.m. on Wed, March 15.

The goal of the forum is to give customers a chance to offer input as the commission considers the utility's latest revenue increase request. The proposed increase would raise bills by an average of 13.2 percent.

Southern California Gas Company has been criticized in the past for high gas bills, leading to calls for investigations by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

To participate in the virtual forum, visit AdminMonitor.com.

