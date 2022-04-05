California State University Bakersfield promoting sexual assault awareness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield is recognizing National Sexual Assault Awareness Month by bringing more resources to students.

If you're a student in need of resources, the CSUB campus advocate can provide confidential support and help.

The campus advocate handles issues like dating and domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment, and stalking.

The number for those resources are: Campus advocate: (661) 654-6210; University police: (661) 654-2111.

For the greater Kern Community, the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault has a 24-hour hotline and a hotline for the LGBTA+ community. Those numbers are: 24 hour hotline: (661) 327-1091; LGBT+ hotline: (661) 322-2869

The Alliance also provides emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and other types of support.

You can find out more on their website.