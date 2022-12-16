California State University Bakersfield to host Dodger legend Kirk Gibson for event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield is bringing back its Hot Stove Dinner next year.

The Roadrunners will welcome Dodger legend Kirk Gibson to Bakersfield for the 8th annual event. The World Series player will have a question and answer session, as well as autographed sports memorabilia up for auction.

The Hot Stove Dinner is scheduled for January 27th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The dinner has sold out for the past five events. Tickets can be bought by calling (661) 654-BLUE or emailing tickets@csub.edu.