California State University Bakersfield to host Dodger legend Kirk Gibson for event

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Kirk Gibson signs autographs before an Old Timers game held prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 16, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield is bringing back its Hot Stove Dinner next year.

The Roadrunners will welcome Dodger legend Kirk Gibson to Bakersfield for the 8th annual event. The World Series player will have a question and answer session, as well as autographed sports memorabilia up for auction.

The Hot Stove Dinner is scheduled for January 27th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The dinner has sold out for the past five events. Tickets can be bought by calling (661) 654-BLUE or emailing tickets@csub.edu.

