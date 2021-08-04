California Water board votes unanimously to restrict water usage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After an almost nine hour meeting, the California Water Resources Control Board voted unanimously on emergency water restrictions affecting thousands of Central Valley farmers.

The meeting began with a presentation about the emergency regulations, the state’s drought conditions, and extreme dryness.

Then about 30 people from different agencies and organizations shared their thoughts on the proposal..

The board discussed the issues with the lead counsel even making changes in the draft and then the panel voted.

So what does this mean moving forward?

The decision will allow regulators to temporarily stop diverting water from the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers to thousands of farmers and landowners.

There are some exceptions including water for drinking, cooking and cleaning among other things.

The regulations won't go into effect for another two weeks.

The board is scheduled to meet again Wednesday.