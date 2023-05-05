CALM to hold Birthday Bash for 40th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum will hold a Birthday Bash event for its 40th anniversary on Sat, May 20 and Sun, May 21.

The Birthday Bash event will feature carnival games, music from D&Y Entertainment, a presentation from the Bakersfield Police Department K-9 Division, Smokey The Bear, and a variety of civic and nature-related organizations. CALM will also display its Master Plan for attendees to view and throughout the event, animals around CALM will receive birthday presents and cakes made to their tastes.

Admission at CALM during the event will only be $4 for children ages 3 to 12 years old. The Central Children's Railroad located inside the zoo will have unlimited rides available for $2.

For more information on the event, call (661) 872-2256 or visit CalmZoo.org.

