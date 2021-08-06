BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO0 — The California Living Museum (CALM) will host its 13th annual Ice Cream Zoofari from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Saturday, August 21.

Guests can build their own ice cream sundae, cone, or root 'bear' float, according to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of schools.

Admission for CALM members is $10 for adults and $8 for children (3-12 years). For non-members, admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children (3-12 years).

Ice Cream Zoofari ticket includes entrance to the zoo, free rides on the Central California Children's Railroad, and ice cream.

Zoosicles will be presented, to the animals featuring the bears, mountain lions, and California condors. The Dixie Nuts Dixieland jazz band will perform, and there will be games to play.

All proceeds will benefit CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy (between Lake Ming and Hart Park). For information, contact 661-872-2256 or visit their website.