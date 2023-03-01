CALM Zoo recruiting new volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Whether you like working with animals or people, there’s an opportunity this week you might want to take advantage of.

The CALM Zoo is offering training classes for new volunteers March 2 and March 4.

Curator of Animals Sharon Adams said it’s a great place to work, especially if you’re interested in a similar career field.

"As you start to develop those relationships with the keepers and prove that you really want to be here, you're going to listen, take direction, they're going to offer more and more opportunities so that you're going to get to do a lot more," she said. "Volunteering is a great foot in the door for any facility with animals, so if someone is interested in the field, it's a good way to find out if you really want to do it and just kind of open that door."

There are two types of trainings.

If you become a Guest Experience volunteer, you’ll work in the California Coast Room. You’ll introduce people to the animals and teach them how to interact with the touch tanks.

That training costs $85. It covers the cost of fingerprinting and background checks required because you’ll be working with children through the school system.

Or it costs $25 for the Animal Care & Commissary Training.

That’s where you’ll work directly with the animal keepers in the habitats, helping them prep meals, and clean and care for the animals.

Adams said to keep in mind though, they aren’t pets.

“It’s not always the job people think it is. People of course expect and want to come snuggle the wildlife but the wildlife doesn’t prefer to be snuggled, so we try [to] keep a safe distance from most of them," she said.

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 16 years old, attend a training and work two two-hour shifts each month.

There will be more trainings later in the year as well. To sign up, click here.