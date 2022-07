BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (10:22 AM): Caltrans says all northbound Hwy. 99 lanes at 7th Standard Road have reopened.

Caltrans says northbound Hwy. 99 at 7th Standard Road is closed due to police activity and advises drivers to use an alternate route.

There's no ETA when it will reopen.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.