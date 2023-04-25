Camping to resume at Oceano Dunes this week

Camping will resume at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area starting April 26, officials with California State Parks announced Monday.

Camping at the Dunes had been canceled since March after strong winter storms caused beach erosion and unusually high flows from the Arroyo Grande Creek. When the creek crossing on the beach exceeds 12 inches, it is closed to vehicles.

Park management says they will continue to alert the public of future closures of the Arroyo Grande Creek during high tide and high flow events via Facebook and Twitter.

Dunes visitors are encouraged to check tide tables and plan to arrive and exit during low tide. Officials say campers could get stuck on either side of the creek for up to 18 hours at a time when the crossing is closed.

Camping reservations can be made at ReserveCalifornia.com.