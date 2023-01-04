Capital Dental Group to hold employment seminar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Capital Dental Group will be holding an employment seminar for those interested in dentistry on Wed, Jan 11.

The employment seminar is open to anyone with an interest in the dental field, regardless of experience. Capital Dental Group will give attendees information on office job opportunities, company benefits, and the company itself. Attendees will be able to apply for available job positions at the event.

“I am excited for our dental career employment seminar because I don’t think the community knows a lot about the opportunities in the dental industry,” said Capital Dental Group Controller Ashley Vaughan. “While we hire staff with years of dental experience, we also hire staff with no experience. These individuals bring skill diversity to our organization and new perspectives that help our dental office to innovate and better serve our community. We achieve our best results when we bring together a diverse staff, with all experience levels and from all walks of life. I think more people need to know that you can get a job in the dental industry without experience or special education. Our rigorous on-the-job training and educational program will develop new employees to become licensed back-office dental professionals or knowledgeable front-office insurance specialists.”

The event will take place at Capital Dental Group's office on Camino Media from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.