CAPK Home Visiting Program a 'life changer' for participants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an increase in funding to the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Home Visiting Program. 23ABC's Ava Kershner explains how this helps those dealing with first-time parenthood and pregnancy.

Families that utilize the Home Visiting Program call it a “life changer.”

“Very hard time. A very hard time.”

Thats how Stephine Rivera, a parent in the Home Visiting Program describes the point in her life when she sought help being a first-time mom

“I lost my mother and then so we came home with the family and I was living on my own and I was staying with a family member that’s how I got introduced to the program.”

Called the Home Visiting Program, it targets first-time parents and caregivers and those who are pregnant for the first time. Once in the program, Rivera would get weekly visits and learning goals for her daughter who quickly advanced with the help of her visitor Marisela Gonzalez.

“Between the parent and the child, you know because the parents are the first teacher and we’re here to guide them and make sure that they get all the resources and everything that they need to succeed," said Gonzalez. "You know so that way their child can succeed.”

And along with the children, the program is succeeding as well. So much so the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an increase of funding going towards the program making it more available to those who need it.

“This $1.4 million expansion for the next two years will give us the opportunity to reach some of the more remote communities in Kern," said Jerry Meade, the program, design, and management administrator. "We are currently looking in the Kern River Valley. That is an area where there is a need for Calworks participants there. We are expanding additional expansions in eastern Kern and part of our western and northern Kern areas."

These new expansions will reach children and parents across Kern and like Rivera says, provide a family.

“New moms, especially because like you don’t have you know that support. If you don’t have support they’re here for you. Family. As well they teach you how to be a mom, as well and like kind of guide you the right way when it comes to parenting.“

Kern County first enrolled in this program back in 2019 and now 40 counties across California have been approved to participate in 2023.