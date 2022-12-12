Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A car crashed into a support column at WinCo Foods on the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a car drove into a column of the building at approximately 7:23 a.m. While the business received "significant damage," the driver of the car only received minor injuries. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

The BPD claims that alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.