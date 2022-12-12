Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods

WinCo crash
Photo provided by Matt M.
WinCo crash
Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 16:31:52-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A car crashed into a support column at WinCo Foods on the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a car drove into a column of the building at approximately 7:23 a.m. While the business received "significant damage," the driver of the car only received minor injuries. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

The BPD claims that alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson