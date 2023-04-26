CASA of Kern County to hold 10th annual Derby Party

Watch Now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County will hold its 10th annual CASA Derby Party in celebration of the Kentucky Derby on Sat, May 6.

The event will feature a screening of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, as well as dinner, dancing, live entertainment, a silent auction, and a raffle. Proceeds from the event will go towards children in need in Kern County.

The party will take place at the Gardiner Ranch. To learn more information or to buy tickets, call (661) 631-2272 or visit CASA's website.

